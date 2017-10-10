Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Dishes nine dimes in Monday's preseason win
Barea finished with eight points, nine assists, and two steals in 19 minutes during Monday's 99-96 win over the Magic.
Barea seems likely to benefit from Seth Curry's (tibia) indefinite injury absence, and the 33-year-old point guard may earn a sizable role if Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle continues his recent trend of playing multi-guard lineups to bolster the offense.
