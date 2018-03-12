Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Dishes out 13 assists Sunday
Barea scored four points (2-9 FG, 0-5 3PT) to go with one rebound, 13 assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 105-82 loss to Houston.
While his shooting performance was of little note Sunday, Barea did manage to make some noise by dishing out 13 assists from the bench. Even while he has struggled as a scorer as of late, the guard has steadily improved his assist numbers over his last five games. During this span, Barea is averaging 8.8 points in addition to 6.2 assists. In his last three games, he has improved by collecting at least five assists in each game. Even while his shot was not falling on Sunday, Barea was still able to contribute in a reserve role.
