Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Dominating on per-minute basis

Barea compiled 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 16 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Mavericks' 114-99 loss to the Clippers.

Barea has been outside of coach Rick Carlisle's rotation for much of the season, as the veteran's appearance Tuesday was just his third of the campaign. The 35-year-old is building a compelling case to see his role grow, however, as he's been spectacular in his limited opportunities to date. In just 14.7 minutes per game over the three outings, Barea is averaging 11.7 points (on 52 percent shooting from the field), 2.3 triples, 2.0 assists and 1.3 rebounds.