Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Double-doubles in just 18 minutes
Barea finished with 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 128-108 victory over the Rockets.
Barea played just 18 minutes Wednesday, more due to the nature of the game than anything else. The starters were given additional run in the first half, limiting Barea's impact. However, the coaching staff went with the hot bench to close out the game, in which Barea did most of his damage. Barea has now scored in double-digits in eight straight games while also averaging over five assists in that same period. He is certainly not the flashiest option but is worth a look in standard formats if you need assists with some scoring.
