Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Double-doubles in loss

Barea finished with 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 assists, three steals and two rebounds across 29 minutes during Saturday's 112-97 loss to Atlanta.

Barea recorded his third double-double of the season while also matching his season-high of three steals. He saw some additional playing time in this one, taking over down the stretch from Dennis Smith Jr. He has been surprisingly consistent this season and has now scored in double-figures in six of his last eight games. He continues to see limited minutes as the team manages him to avoid injury, but he is most certainly worth a look if you are in need of some assists and sneaky scoring from the point-guard position.