Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Double-doubles in one-point loss
Barea finished with 15 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), and 10 assists in 24 mintues during Wednesday's 114-113 loss to the Lakers.
Barea came off the bench to record a 15-and-10 double-double, almost helping the Mavericks to a come from behind victory over the Lakers. Barea has the ability to put up big assist numbers on any given night and you could do worse in deeper formats. In standard leagues, he is a nice streaming option if you can land him on a night when he is given some additional playing time.
