Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Double-doubles in Saturday's defeat
Barea posted 17 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 12 assists, three rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes in Saturday's 97-90 loss to the Jazz.
The veteran guard was one of the few bright spots in the night for the Mavericks, leading the team in both scoring and assists. Barea's three-pointer also marked his 500th triple with Dallas, becoming the eighth player in franchise history to reach the mark. The 33-year-old now has double-doubles in two of the last three contests and should continue enjoying solid fantasy value as soon as he retains a starting two-guard role.
