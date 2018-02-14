Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Double-doubles in start
Barea finished with 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt), 13 assists, five rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 loss to the Kings.
After missing the previous game to rest, Barea was thrown back into the starting lineup and delivered for those savvy owners who picked him up. He recorded 19 points while adding season-highs in both assists and three-pointers. Barea has put up sneaky value across the season while playing only limited minutes. His role moving forward is uncertain given the position the Mavericks are in, but if you are in need of some assists, give him a look.
