Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Double-doubles off the bench

Barea collected 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 11 assists and seven rebounds in 25 minutes during Sunday's 116-113 victory over Oklahoma City.

Barea was magnificent off the bench once again, pacing the team in assists to help them to the victory. He is not a flashy player by any means, but will give you double-figure scoring as well as a bundle of dimes on a nightly basis. When Seth Curry (lower leg) makes his return to the lineup, Barea's value could take a hit but there has been no update regarding Curry and his return does not seem imminent.