Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Doubtful to return Wednesday
Barea is doubtful to return to Wednesday's game against the Hawks with a left ankle sprain, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Barea landed awkwardly on his left ankle in the first half of Wednesday's game and is unlikely to return. He was having a strong game, scoring 18 points in 16 minutes of action. With starting point guard Dennis Smith Jr. out with a wrist injury, the Mavericks don't have much depth at the point guard position. Barea's absence will likely lead to Jalen Brunson and Devin Harris getting more run. More information on Barea's status should come out prior to the conclusion of Wednesday's game.
