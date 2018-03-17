Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Doubtful with strained rib muscle
Barea is doubtful for Saturday's contest against the Nets due to a left rib muscle strain.
Barea was questionable for Friday's contest due to the injury, but ended up seeing 19 minutes and producing an impressive 18 points and six dimes. That said, he is apparently dealing with significant pain afterward. Assuming he misses the tilt, Yogi Ferrell and Kyle Collinsworth are candidates to see extra run.
