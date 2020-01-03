Play

Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Draws spot start

Barea is starting Thursday's game against Brooklyn.

Barea hasn't seen much action so far this season for the Mavs, as he's appeared in just one of his team's last eight contests. However, with Tim Hardaway Jr. (hamstring) out of commission Thursday, the veteran guard will have an opportunity to take the court. Barea is averaging 9.5 points and 2.8 assists over eight games this season.

