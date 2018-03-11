Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Excels with 20 points in spot start
Barea recorded 20 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and five rebounds in 23 minutes during Saturday's 114-80 win over the Grizzlies.
Barea drew the start in place of Dennis Smith (quad) and ended up sharing duties with Yogi Farrell in relief of the rookie. Barea was easily the better of the two, and his past history indicates he usually the top choice at point guard with the second unit. Smith should return to the starting lineup soon, but Barea can put up enough assists and points to be a relevant DFS value play on a daily basis.
