Barea is expected to be released Thursday, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

According to MacMahon, Mark Cuban knew releasing Barea was likely, but still wanted to sign him to a one-year, $2.6 million deal to reward him for his impact over 11 years with the Mavericks. Barea appeared in 29 games last season, averaging 7.7 points, 3.9 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.1 threes in 15.5 minutes. The 36-year-old point guard hopes to play for another team in the NBA this season.