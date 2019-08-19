Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Expects to be ready for camp
Barea (Achilles) said he expects to be ready for full participation in training camp, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.
Barea tore his Achilles back in January, but he's apparently making strong progress, as training camp will mark roughly nine months since he underwent surgery. At this point in his career the veteran guard's best days are behind him, but he figures to fill a reduced role off the bench after re-signing with the Mavs on a one-year, veteran's minimum deal.
More News
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Won't play in FIBA World Cup•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: To remain in Dallas•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Hopeful to play in FIBA World Cup•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Out 6-to-9 months•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Undergoes season-ending surgery•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Achilles tear confirmed•
-
Updating key NBA injuries
RotoWire's Jeff Stotts checks in on Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Brandon Ingram and other key...
-
Fantasy Basketball: Potential busts
Whether it's age, injury or role, there are tons of key players who could be in position to...
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...