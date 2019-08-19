Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Expects to be ready for camp

Barea (Achilles) said he expects to be ready for full participation in training camp, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

Barea tore his Achilles back in January, but he's apparently making strong progress, as training camp will mark roughly nine months since he underwent surgery. At this point in his career the veteran guard's best days are behind him, but he figures to fill a reduced role off the bench after re-signing with the Mavs on a one-year, veteran's minimum deal.