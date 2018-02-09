Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Gets the start Thursday vs. Warriors
Barea will get the start at shooting guard Thursday against the Warriors.
Barea replaces Yogi Ferrell in the starting rotation and will be tasked with containing Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. It is Barea's third game back after missing three consecutive games due to a left oblique strain. It will be Barea's second start of the season.
More News
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Produces 11 assists in return to action•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Questionable to play Saturday•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Practices Friday•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Ruled out Monday vs. Heat•
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...