Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Gets the start Thursday vs. Warriors

Barea will get the start at shooting guard Thursday against the Warriors.

Barea replaces Yogi Ferrell in the starting rotation and will be tasked with containing Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. It is Barea's third game back after missing three consecutive games due to a left oblique strain. It will be Barea's second start of the season.

