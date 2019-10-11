Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Good to go Friday
Barea (rest) has been cleared to play Friday against Milwaukee, Mark Followill of Fox Sports Southwest reports.
Barea hasn't taken the court since suffering an Achilles injury in January, and he's finally been cleared for game action. The team figures to keep a close eye on the veteran in his first game back.
More News
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Out next two games•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Medically cleared for camp•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Expects to be ready for camp•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Won't play in FIBA World Cup•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: To remain in Dallas•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Hopeful to play in FIBA World Cup•
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
2019 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.