Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Hands out 10 assists in start

Barea drew the start at point guard and accumulated nine points (4-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 10 assists, one rebound, one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 93-88 loss to the Kings.

With Dennis Smith (knee), Seth Curry (leg), and Devin Harris (personal) out, Barea was relied upon heavily to run the offense. He's known for being able to rack up assists in a hurry, as he averaged 5.5 across 22.0 minutes per game last season. If the team's core of guards remains depleted, Barea could make for a solid DFS play.