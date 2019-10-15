Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Hands out eight dimes in 17 minutes
Barea contributed six points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), eight assists, and three rebounds in 17 minutes during Monday's 107-70 win over the Thunder.
Barea has been a remarkably consistent source of scoring and assists in limited minutes across the last several seasons (and his career). The absence of Jalen Brunson (hamstring) may have resulted in a bit more responsibility for Barea in this one. Nevertheless, over the years Barea has earned the trust of coach Rick Carlisle, and so long as he can stay healthy the veteran spark plug is at the very least likely to remain relevant in deep leagues.
