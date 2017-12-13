Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Has second-half surge in win

Barea managed 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 95-89 win over the Spurs.

The veteran guard scored 14 of his 16 points after halftime to help the Mavericks mount a second-half comeback that ultimately led to victory. Barea now has back-to-back 16-point efforts and has proven to be a valuable source of offense off the bench, while offering solid production in rebounds and assists as well. Factoring in Tuesday's production, he's averaging career highs in scoring (12.2), rebounds (3.1) and three-point shooting percentage (39.0), while his 5.4 assists per contest is the third-highest figure of his career in that category.