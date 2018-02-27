Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Headed to bench Monday

Barea will shift back to the bench for Monday's game against the Pacers, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.

Barea has started the last three games for the Mavericks, but they'll be shifting to a bigger lineup Monday in what is likely an attempt to matchup better with the Pacers. With Barea going to the bench, Dwight Powell will enter the starting lineup at center, with all the other usual starters shifting down a position. Barea's demotion could mean a few less minutes overall.