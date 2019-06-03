Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Hopeful to play in FIBA World Cup
Barea said Monday that he's progressing well in his recovery from a ruptured right Achilles' tendon and is hopeful to suit up for Puerto Rico in the 2019 FIBA World Cup, which begins Aug. 31, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Barea ruptured his Achilles' back on Jan. 11, so he would be less than eight months removed from the injury if he makes it back for the World Cup. At this stage in his rehab, Barea has advanced to non-contact basketball activity, with the veteran guard noting that he was able to put up 600 shots in one hour during a workout session last week. The 34-year-old still has several hurdles to clear in his rehab, and his advanced age probably doesn't help his chances of returning to his prior form once he's reached the final stages of his recovery program. Barea, an impending free agent, said he plans to re-sign with the Mavericks this summer, but Dallas probably won't be interested in bringing him back on anything more than a one-year deal with minimal guaranteed money.
