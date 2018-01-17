Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Hopes to play Saturday vs. Blazers
Barea (groin) said he's hopeful to play Saturday against the Trail Blazers, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports. "It should be OK," Barea said Tuesday, regarding the health of his strained left groin.
Barea was sidelined for Tuesday's 105-102 loss to the Nuggets, resulting in heavier workloads off the bench for Yogi Ferrell and Devin Harris, while rookie Kyle Collinsworth also entered the backcourt rotation. It doesn't sound like a long-term absence is on the table for Barea, who stands to benefit from the Mavericks' light schedule this week. If Barea is able to gradually increase his activity during workouts the next three days, his chances of rejoining the backcourt mix Saturday will increase.
