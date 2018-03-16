Mavericks' J.J. Barea: In for Friday's game vs. Raptors
Barea (rib) will play Friday against Toronto, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Barea suffered strained rib muscle earlier in the week, but he won't miss any time and should be available for his usual role off the bench Friday. The 33-year-old is averaging 11.2 points, 7.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds over his last five games.
