Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Leads bench in scoring Monday
Barea provided 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt) two rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes in Monday's 104-89 loss to the Jazz.
The backup point guard's scoring total led the second unit and checked in behind only Dirk Nowitzki on a night where the Jazz defense played its trademark suffocating style. Barea has been thriving off the bench in the early going, posting at least a 50.0 percent success rate from the field in five of his first eight contests and averaging an impressive 45.2 percent from three-point range. Combined with serviceable rebound and assist numbers, his scoring and 23.3 minutes per game have served to make him a viable option in most formats.
