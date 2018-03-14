Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Leads bench with 12 points
Barea scored 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3PT) to go with two rebounds and seven assists in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 110-97 win against New York.
A game after being shut down offensively (four points), Barea rebounded with 12 points from the bench on 5-of-10 shooting on Tuesday. In addition, the guard followed up his 13 assist performance with seven assists against New York. In his last five games, Barea is averaging 11.2 points and 7.0 assists while shooting 41.5 percent on 10.6 shots per game. During this span, he has followed up two 22.2 percent shooting nights with a 72.7 percent night on Saturday and an even 50.0 percent on Tuesday. If Barea can find more consistency as a shooter, he will become a more reliable option from the bench.
More News
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Dishes out 13 assists Sunday•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Excels with 20 points in spot start•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Scores 13 points Sunday•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Scores 19 points off the bench•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Headed to bench Monday•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Double-doubles in Saturday's defeat•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...