Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Leads bench with 12 points

Barea scored 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3PT) to go with two rebounds and seven assists in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 110-97 win against New York.

A game after being shut down offensively (four points), Barea rebounded with 12 points from the bench on 5-of-10 shooting on Tuesday. In addition, the guard followed up his 13 assist performance with seven assists against New York. In his last five games, Barea is averaging 11.2 points and 7.0 assists while shooting 41.5 percent on 10.6 shots per game. During this span, he has followed up two 22.2 percent shooting nights with a 72.7 percent night on Saturday and an even 50.0 percent on Tuesday. If Barea can find more consistency as a shooter, he will become a more reliable option from the bench.