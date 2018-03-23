Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Leads team in scoring with 23 points in loss
Barea registered 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt), eight assists and two rebounds in 28 minutes during Thursday's 119-112 loss to the Jazz.
Barea had an excellent night as he continues to start in place of Dennis Smith (ankle). He shot 60 percent from the floor and almost 72 percent from beyond the arc, where he drained five shots from long range. While Yogi Farrell has also been stepping in, Barea has been the most effective and has seen more minutes as a starter. As long as Smith is sidelined, expect Barea's production to stay at this level.
