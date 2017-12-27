Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Leads team with 20 points

Barea tallied 20 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 22 minutes in Tuesday's 98-93 victory over Toronto.

Barea was a sparkplug off the bench again Tuesday, finishing with a team-high 20 points. He continues to be fantasy relevant, having now scored in double figures in seven out of his last nine games while also averaging 6.6 assists. He won't contribute in the defensive categories but owners are running out of reasons not to give him a look.