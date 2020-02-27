Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Limited impact off bench
Barea had five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal over 10 minutes in Wednesday's 109-103 win against the Spurs.
Barea has seen inconsistent playing time this season, partially due to injuries, but he's now appeared in the Mavericks' last three games. Wednesday's performance was his least productive performance of the three, but the stretch has also marked just the second time this season that Barea has appeared in three consecutive games.
