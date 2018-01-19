Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Listed as out for Saturday

The Mavericks have Barea (groin) listed as out for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers.

While Barea was able to return to practice Thursday, the point guard will be held out for at least one more game despite optimism regarding his status earlier in the week. In Barea's absence, look for Yogi Ferrell to continue operating as the primary backup point guard. Barea's next chance to play will be when the team returns home Monday to play the Wizards.