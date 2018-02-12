Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Listed as probable for Tuesday
Barea (rest) is listed as probable in Mavericks' game notes for Sunday's matchup with the Kings.
Barea was rested on the second game of a back-to-back set Sunday, but he looks to be set to return Tuesday as expected. Barea's status will likely be confirmed at some point Tuesday morning, but his return to the lineup would send Yogi Ferrell, who started in the backcourt in Sunday's loss, back to the bench.
More News
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Out for rest Sunday•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Will start Saturday vs. Lakers•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Dishes eight assists in Thursday's start•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Gets the start Thursday vs. Warriors•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Produces 11 assists in return to action•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Questionable to play Saturday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...