Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Listed as probable for Tuesday

Barea (rest) is listed as probable in Mavericks' game notes for Sunday's matchup with the Kings.

Barea was rested on the second game of a back-to-back set Sunday, but he looks to be set to return Tuesday as expected. Barea's status will likely be confirmed at some point Tuesday morning, but his return to the lineup would send Yogi Ferrell, who started in the backcourt in Sunday's loss, back to the bench.