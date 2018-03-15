Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Listed as questionable for Friday

Barea is dealing with a muscle strain in his left rib and is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

It's unclear exactly when Barea suffered the injury, though it seems likely it occurred during Tuesday's tilt with the Knicks. Look for Barea to receive treatment over the next 24 hours or so and then he should be reevaluated following the team's morning shootaround Friday once he's able to test everything out. With Wesley Matthews (leg) already done for the season, an absence from Barea would leave the Mavericks even more short-handed in the backcourt, which would likely mean big minutes for guys like Yogi Ferrell, Dennis Smith and Kyle Collinsworth.