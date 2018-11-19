Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Listed as questionable Monday
Barea is questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies with a left adductor strain, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
It's unclear when Barea picked up the injury. His status should clear up closer to tipoff. If Barea is unable to play, look for Jalen Brunson to see an uptick in minutes.
