Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Logs double-double with 11 dimes off bench

Barea recorded 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 assists, two steals and a rebound across 21 minutes in Saturday's 140-136 win over the Timberwolves.

It was evident that Barea's role would increase if you watched the Mavs in the preseason. He followed up a 10-assist night with 11 dimes on Saturday, so it's patently clear that if you're in a roto league and in need of assists, grab him if you can. The 12-year vet is in line to drop many dimes at this rate. If he can stay healthy (he dealt with a lingering hamstring issue last month), he can be a valuable asset, especially in category-driven leagues or head-to-head leagues that disproportionately reward assists.