Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Near double-double off bench
Barea collected 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 24 minutes in Friday's 128-120 win over the Pelicans.
Barea filled out the stat sheet in a modest amount of minutes, something that's been encouragingly common for the veteran this season. The 12-year veteran has eight double-digit scoring efforts in the last 11 games, and he's dished out between six and 12 dimes in nine of his last 10 contests as well. With his ability consistently offer multi-category production and his typically high usage, Barea retains solid fantasy value across all formats irrespective of his bench role.
More News
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Leads team with 20 points•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Has second-half surge in win•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Plays season-high 29 minutes•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Scores season-high 21 points Saturday•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Solid again in loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...