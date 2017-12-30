Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Near double-double off bench

Barea collected 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 24 minutes in Friday's 128-120 win over the Pelicans.

Barea filled out the stat sheet in a modest amount of minutes, something that's been encouragingly common for the veteran this season. The 12-year veteran has eight double-digit scoring efforts in the last 11 games, and he's dished out between six and 12 dimes in nine of his last 10 contests as well. With his ability consistently offer multi-category production and his typically high usage, Barea retains solid fantasy value across all formats irrespective of his bench role.