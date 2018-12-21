Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Nearly double-doubles off bench
Barea (ankle) delivered 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists and three rebounds across 27 minutes in the Mavericks' 125-121 loss to the Clippers on Thursday.
Barea shook off whatever minor discomfort his ankle may have been giving him to lead the second unit in scoring and check in second behind only Luka Doncic on the night in that category for the Mavericks. The veteran guard is averaging a well-balanced line of 13.6 points, 4.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds across 20.0 minutes in December, and he's riding the second-best shooting percentage of his career (44.3) to a new high-water mark in points (11.7) over his first 27 games.
