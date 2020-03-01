Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Not starting after all

Updating a previous report, Barea won't start Sunday's game against the Timberwolves and will instead come off the bench.

The lineup the Mavericks initially released featured Barea starting at point guard for the injured Luka Doncic (thumb), but Delon Wright will end up moving up to the top unit in place of the All-Star. With Doncic and Jalen Brunson (shoulder) both sidelined, Barea should at least benefit from a boost in minutes while he sticks in a bench role.