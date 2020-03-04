Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Nursing ankle injury
Barea is listed as questionable ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Pelicans due to an ankle injury.
Barea presumably picked up the injury in Sunday's victory over the Bulls. With Jalen Brunson (shoulder) out and Seth Curry (back) questionable, the Mavericks could be thin in their backcourt should Barea ultimately be unable to go. More clarity on his status should come closer to game time.
