Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Omitted from injury report

Barea (ribs) isn't included on the Mavericks' injury report heading into the team's game Tuesday against the Pelicans, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

It's still worthwhile to check back in on Barea's status in the hours leading up to the 8:00 p.m. EDT tip just to make sure the left rib muscle strain that forced him to sit out Saturday's contest against the Nets isn't still an issue, but it's expected the 33-year-old will be good to go for the start of Dallas' three-game week. With Dennis Smith set to miss multiple games after exiting Saturday with a left ankle sprain, Barea could reenter the starting five Tuesday. Even if head coach Rick Carlisle opts for Yogi Ferrell as his starting point guard, Barea would still be in store for plenty of minutes given the team's lack of backcourt depth and would make for an appealing low-cost DFS option.