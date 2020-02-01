Mavericks' J.J. Barea: One assist shy of double-double

Barea scored 11 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added five rebounds and nine assists in 21 minutes during Friday's 128-121 loss to Houston.

Barea drew his first start and also played in back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 6. He did a decent job filling in for Luka Doncic (ankle), logging a team-high nine assists and could be in line for a decent run of playing time if the 35-year-old can keep it up while Doncic is out.