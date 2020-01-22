Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Opens second half with starters

Barea scored three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) to go with two boards and two assists across eight minutes Tuesday in the Mavericks' 110-107 loss to the Clippers.

During his brief time on the court, Barea turned in some strong per-minute numbers, something he's been able to do whenever coach Rick Carlisle has chosen to include the veteran in the rotation. Perhaps most notable about Barea's usage Tuesday was that he opened the second half with the starting unit, replacing the injured Dwight Powell, who was diagnosed Wednesday with a season-ending ruptured right Achilles' tendon. The Mavericks will rely on a combination of Kristaps Porzingis, Maxi Kleber and Boban Marjanovic to fill the minutes at center the rest of the way, but Powell's absence creates a domino effect that could open up more playing time at the wing spots. If that's the case, Barea could find himself in the rotation more regularly -- and even included in the starting five as matchups dictate -- but 35-year-old probably won't be in store for a substantial spike from the level of playing time he received Tuesday.