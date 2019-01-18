Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Out 6-to-9 months
Barea's (Achilles) recovery is expected to be a six-to-nine month process, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
While Barea will be out for the remainder of the season, he should be fully recovered in time for next year, assuming he plays during what would be his age 35 campaign. Based on the given timetable, the veteran point guard should be healthy sometime between July and October, so he could miss some preseason action. He'll finish the 2018-19 season having played 38 games, averaging 10.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 rebounds in 19.8 minutes with a scoring high of 24 points and a passing high of 12 dimes.
