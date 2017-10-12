Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Out for rest Thursday

Barea will sit out Thursday's preseason matchup against the Hawks for rest, Mavericks play-by-play announcer Mark Followill reports.

The Mavericks are resting their veterans on Thursday, with four other players joining Barea on the sidelines. With Barea and Devin Harris out specifically, look for both Dennis Smith and Yogi Ferrell to pick up big minutes in the backcourt. Barea is fully expected to return for Friday's preseason finale against the Hornets.