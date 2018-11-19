Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Out Monday

Barea (groin) will not play Monday against the Grizzlies, Dwain Price of Mavs.com reports.

Barea is nursing a left adductor injury, and he'll be held out of Monday's game on what appears to be somewhat of a precautionary basis. The veteran indicated that he plans to return for Wednesday's matchup against Brooklyn.

