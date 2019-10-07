Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Out next two games
Barea (rest) won't play during the Mavericks' first two preseason games, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Coming off an Achilles injury, it appears that the Mavericks are playing it safe with their veteran guard during the preseason. As a result, Barea will not make the two-game trip to start the preseason. The ageless guard could possibly see the floor during the contest against Milwaukee on Friday.
