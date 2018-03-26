Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Out Tuesday vs. Kings
Barea will not play Tuesday against the Kings due to a personal matter.
The news comes via the team's game notes, implying that Barea is not with the team for Monday's practice. The 33-year-old had logged at least 24 minutes in each of the last three games and was coming off of a 10-point, five-assist, two-rebound showing Saturday versus Charlotte.
