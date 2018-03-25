Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Outperformed by Ferrell in Saturday's loss
Barea accounted for 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes in Saturday's 102-98 loss to the Hornets.
Barea saw fellow reserve Yogi Ferrell outperform him overall on the scoreboard over the same amount of playing time, but he still turned in a solid all-around performance overall. The veteran guard has generated five consecutive double-digit scoring efforts while also dishing out five to 13 assists in eight straight contests.
