Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Picks up garbage-time run

Barea (illness) played eight minutes in Tuesday's 124-97 win ove the Warriors, contributing 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist.

Barea had appeared on the Mavericks' injury report recently due to an illness, but it wasn't completely clear if his lack of action in the team's last three games was a result of the ailment or a byproduct of him being excluded from the rotation. Considering Barea didn't enter Tuesday's contest until the Mavericks were leading by 29 points with 8:12 remaining in the fourth quarter, it appears safe to conclude that coach Rick Carlisle doesn't view the veteran as a regular member of his second unit. Delon Wright, Seth Curry and Jalen Brunson all appear to be ahead of Barea in the pecking order behind backcourt starters Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway.