Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Picks up garbage-time run
Barea (illness) played eight minutes in Tuesday's 124-97 win ove the Warriors, contributing 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist.
Barea had appeared on the Mavericks' injury report recently due to an illness, but it wasn't completely clear if his lack of action in the team's last three games was a result of the ailment or a byproduct of him being excluded from the rotation. Considering Barea didn't enter Tuesday's contest until the Mavericks were leading by 29 points with 8:12 remaining in the fourth quarter, it appears safe to conclude that coach Rick Carlisle doesn't view the veteran as a regular member of his second unit. Delon Wright, Seth Curry and Jalen Brunson all appear to be ahead of Barea in the pecking order behind backcourt starters Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...