Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Plans to play Tuesday

Barea (ankle) said he plans to play Tuesday against the Nuggets, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Barea has missed the last two games with an ankle sprain, but appears to be on the cusp of a return after participating in some of Monday's practice. Look for his status to clear up closer to Tuesday's tipoff.

