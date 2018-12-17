Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Plans to play Tuesday
Barea (ankle) said he plans to play Tuesday against the Nuggets, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Barea has missed the last two games with an ankle sprain, but appears to be on the cusp of a return after participating in some of Monday's practice. Look for his status to clear up closer to Tuesday's tipoff.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...