Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Plays 19 minutes in win

Barea (hamstring) played 19 minutes off the bench in Monday's preseason win over the Sixers.

Barea was nursing a hamstring injury heading into the weekend, but it wasn't anything serious, and he was ultimately cleared to play. The veteran had 14 points, two assists, a rebound and a block while hitting 5-of-9 attempts from the field.

